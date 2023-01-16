Verdun seniors say they're being renovicted
Seniors living in a Verdun apartment building say they’re being pushed out in an apparent renoviction.
A dozen seniors living in a building on Rielle Street received an eviction notice on Dec. 16. They have to be out by July.
"I bring in $1,200 a month and my rent is $796. I can’t find anything to rent at this price," said tenant Roger Grenier.
Tenants say the landlord told them in the summer that he planned to carry out major expansion work.
So far, no construction work has begun and the property is now listed on the real estate market for nearly $9 million.
Mass evictions are a troubling trend in the midst of a housing crisis, said Verdun housing advocate Lyn O'Donnell, from the Verdun Citizens' Action Committee.
"If you're evicted in Verdun, your chances of finding another place in your own community, in your own neighbourhood, are almost impossible," she said.
It's a worrisome situation, said Quebec Solidaire MNA for Verdun, Alejandra Zaga Mendez.
"We're asking today for the landlord to justify, say if the renovations being announced are really going to happen. Because that’s the reason he’s pushing the tenants to move," she said.
She also said while landlords have to justify evictions to the housing tribunal, the burden is on tenants to prove their tactics are abusive.
Quebec Housing Minister France-Elaine Duranceau said the province is looking into possibly strengthening the regulations around evictions.
"We're taking this seriously. We don’t want to make the rules, in general regarding lodging, more complicated but on this aspect of renovictions and everything, we’re looking at it closely," said Duranceau.
O'Donnell said evictions are particularly troubling for seniors, who rarely have the means to fight their case or find new housing.
"We see so many seniors facing eviction and the amount of anxiety and distress that we witness is shocking," she said.
CTV News reached out to the building's owner for comment but he did not respond.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
Trudeau says Ottawa looking at bail reform after letter from premiers demands action
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking 'carefully' and 'quickly' at a letter from Canada's premiers calling for reforms to the country's bail system.
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
Plane crashes, ends up on road near airport in Markham, Ont.
A small airplane crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
Trudeau watching as Ford plans to expand private delivery of public health care, Singh calls for conditions
As Ontario moves to allow private clinics to perform more surgeries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he'll be watching to ensure the principles of Canada's universal public system are respected. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for Trudeau to make provinces protecting the public system a condition of any future increase to the federal health transfer.
Police in India charge 2 men in deaths of family who froze crossing into U.S.
Two men are facing a raft of charges, including human trafficking, in the deaths of four members of the same family who froze while trying to cross from Canada into the United States almost a year ago, police in India said Monday.
Italy arrests No. 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run
Italy's No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was captured on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.
'Russia's Rambo,' once a Putin favourite, says he'd now fight for Ukraine and feels 'nothing but hatred' for his home country
Russian actor Artur Smolyaninov was the star of one of President Vladimir Putin's favourite films -- about a Soviet unit making a last-ditch stand against Afghan insurgents. Now he is classified as a 'foreign agent' and faces criminal investigation.
Toronto
-
Ontario senior loses more than $40,000 in antivirus phishing scam
An 87-year-old Ontario senior wishes he never opened an email that looked like it came from Norton Antivirus, as it ended up costing him more than $40,000.
-
Plane crashes, ends up on road near airport in Markham, Ont.
A small airplane crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
-
Ontario Public Service Employees' Union files lawsuit alleging financial improprieties against 3 former execs
The Ontario Public Service Employees' Union has filed a lawsuit against three former executives, alleging financial improprieties.
Atlantic
-
Rain and freezing rain linger into Tuesday for parts of Maritimes
Further periods of rain and freezing rain are expected for parts of the Maritimes Monday into Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia opposition wants more accountability on 'frightening' ER problems
Nova Scotia's opposition parties pushed Monday for more public accountability from the government over the province's struggling hospital emergency departments.
-
Alleged leader of N.S. jail beating involved in blood-soaked prison attack in 2004
The alleged ringleader of a Nova Scotia jail beating in 2019 took part in a bloody stabbing attack on inmates at a Quebec prison 15 years prior, a witness testified Monday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.
London
-
'Vigilante justice gone too far.' The trial has begun for a man who heads Creeper Hunter TV, an online site that confronts men allegedly seeking sex with underage individuals
A Windsor man, Jason Nassr, is facing charges in London court in relation to a contact he made with a London man.
-
Curlers battle for Strathcona Cup
Curlers from across the country and here in London are battling a group from Scotland for the Strathcona Cup
-
Feds commit $3 million to prevent gun violence in London
A proactive approach to reduce the threat of gun crimes in London has received backing from the federal government
Northern Ontario
-
Driver left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into school bus
The driver involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 64 in the Alban area Monday morning is in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a school bus, police say.
-
North Bay man killed in snow machine collision Sunday
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal snow machine crash that took place early Sunday evening.
-
Brazilian couple travelling the globe with their dog arrive in North Bay area
A couple from Brazil who have driven across much of the Americas with their dog have arrived in northern Ontario.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in downtown sexual assault sought by police
Calgary police are hoping to locate a man wanted on a warrant for sexual assault.
-
Dispatch system not the cause of long ambulance wait times, province says
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping says the province plans to add 20 more ambulances to Edmonton and Calgary during peak hours and implement other reforms to reduce bottlenecks hampering front-line care.
-
Children's meds delayed a few days: government officials
A quarter of a million bottles of children's acetaminophen destined for Alberta hospitals have been delayed, according to government sources.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region one of three areas to see cataract surgeries performed by private clinics under new provincial plan
The provincial government is rolling out a plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities in a bid to reduce the backlog of surgeries across the province.
-
Waterloo-Wellington under freezing rain warning
Freezing rain is expected to make for a slippery commute in parts of western Ontario Tuesday morning.
-
Waterloo city council to discuss trio of new proposed housing developments
Over 1,000 residential units are up for discussion at Waterloo city council tonight where councillors will hear feedback from the public on three separate proposed developments.
Vancouver
-
Surprise motion to backtrack on Stanley Park bike lane removal coming soon, says park board commissioner
The Vancouver Park Board is poised to backtrack on the removal of the Stanley Park Drive bike lane, according to the board's sole Green Party member.
-
Gino Odjick's best friend describes the hockey legend's final hours
Gino’s Odjick's best friend says he's been overwhelmed by the support from hockey fans in the wake of the death of the beloved Vancouver Canucks player at age 52 on Jan. 15.
-
2 drivers ticketed more than $1.5K after racing, crashing BMWs: North Vancouver RCMP
Two men in their 20s are facing more than $1,500 in fines after they were caught driving luxury vehicles at excessive speeds down Highway 1 over the weekend, according to North Vancouver RCMP.
Edmonton
-
RCMP ask for help to find 3 teens missing from Red Deer
Mounties in central Alberta issued a missing persons alert Monday afternoon for three girls who were reported missing on Sunday.
-
Property assessment notices sent to Edmontonians Monday
Edmontonians will soon learn how much they're expected to pay in property taxes later this year.
-
'Itching to get back': Kane admits his wrist isn't 100% but feels he's ready to play
Nearly 10 weeks after his wrist was cut "down to the bone" by an opponent's skate blade, Evander Kane believes he is ready to play for the Edmonton Oilers again.
Windsor
-
Windsor city council votes in favour of supporting Capital Power gas plant expansion
Windsor city council has voted 8-2 to support Capital Power’s request to add to its power generating capacity, despite hearing from a number of delegates opposing the move.
-
Local daycares brace for major worker shortage, St. Clair College ramps up ECE program
The government estimates Ontario could be short 8,500 registered early childhood educators as the province adds tens of thousands more child-care spaces under the national $10-a-day program.
-
Restaurant serves 100 free meals to beat the 'Blue Monday' blues
The third Monday of January is known by many as ‘Blue Monday’ – a time considered by some to be the most depressing day of the year.
Regina
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe critical after Trudeau leaves him off invite list
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Saskatoon Monday during a stop on what he describes as an "A to Z" tour of Canada's battery supply chain, but Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he wasn't invited.
-
Multiple crashes, shovel assault leads to charges for Manitoba man: RCMP
A Manitoba man was arrested by Estevan RCMP after a string of collisions, assaults and attempted robberies.
-
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
Ottawa
-
Everything we know about Ontario’s plan to reduce surgery backlog
here's what you need to know about Ontario Premier Doug Ford's three-step plan to reduce surgery wait times.
-
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
-
Body found after car fire doused in Admaston-Bromley Township
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a death in Admaston-Bromley Township after a body was found in the remains of a burning car.
Saskatoon
-
How a Sask. family's precious heirlooms were returned by a stranger 9 years after they were lost in a move
Emily Robertson never thought she'd see her wedding photos again.
-
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
-
Saskatoon man suffering life-threatening injuries from stabbing: police
A 23-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault on Saturday.