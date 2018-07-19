Verdict expected Thursday for cop charged in dangerous driving death of child
Nicholas Thorne-Belance was killed in February 2014 when an unmarked SQ police car slammed into the car his father was driving.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 7:06AM EDT
LONGUEUIL - A verdict is expected Thursday in the case of a Sureté du Quebec police officer charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a five-year-old boy in 2014.
Nicholas Thorne-Belance was a passenger in his father's car when it was struck by an unmarked police cruiser driven by Patrick Ouellet in Longueuil, south of Montreal.
Ouellet's trial last month heard he was travelling at more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone when he hit the vehicle carrying the young boy.
Ouellet was on surveillance duty when the crash occurred.
