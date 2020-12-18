MONTREAL -- Guilty or not guilty?

Former radio and television host Eric Salvail should know Friday afternoon if he will be sentenced for sexual assault, forcible confinement and harassment.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Alexandre Dalmau is expected to render his verdict at the Montreal courthouse Friday.

The 51-year-old man is accused of assaulting Donald Duguay in 1993.

The latter testified at the criminal trial that Salvail kidnapped and sexually assaulted him in a Radio-Canada bathroom, after several months of advances, sexual comments and inappropriate touching in the workplace.

Salvail chose to testify at his trial.

He has denied outright all the allegations made against him. He even called Duguay's recounting of the episode of sexual assault and forcible confinement as "wacky." He has also argued on several occasions that he was no longer working at Radio-Canada when the acts for which he was accused were allegedly committed.

The defence attacked Duguay's credibility.

Crown prosecutor Amelie Rivard used the same weapons in her oral argument attacking Salvail's testimony calling it "implausible and incoherent," even arguing that it should be rejected "in its entirety."

The trial concluded in mid-November. Salvail was arrested by the police in January 2019.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.