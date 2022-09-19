Vehicle set on fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News) Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world

Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News

Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

  • WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News

    Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.

    The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, is pictured on the catafalque inside Westminster Hall, following her death, in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Marko Djurica/Pool via AP)

  • Firearm incident being investigated in London

    London police are investigating an incident involving a firearm in the city’s east end. Around 3:15 p.m. officers were called to a parking lot in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive where a firearm was reportedly discharged and one person was seriously injured.

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon