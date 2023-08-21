Vehicle carrying 3 kids, 2 adults hit with bullets in Montreal's east end

Montreal police investigate a shooting in the city's east end after a vehicle with three kids and two adults on board was riddled with bullets on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Montreal police investigate a shooting in the city's east end after a vehicle with three kids and two adults on board was riddled with bullets on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities

A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon