

CTV Montreal staff





While Montrealers might be looking forward to traffic getting better when the construction holiday ends, commuter train users might find their headaches just beginning.

On Thursday the Great Montreal transit authority announced service on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line will be interrupted between the Hudson, Vaudreuil and Dorion stations from Aug. 10 to 18 due to work on the railway bridge over the Quinchien River.

A shuttle will transport commuters from the Hudson station on weekdays and from the Vaudreuil station to Dorion.

The shuttle schedule can be found on the transit authority website.

“Due to the capacity issues of the incentive parking at the Dorion station, exo advises users of the Vaudreuil station to go directly to the Dorion station with their car during the disruption, especially on weekdays,” they said in a statement.

Riders can also take the 3, 5, 8, 9 and 15 buses from La Presqu’Ile to the Dorion station. Train tickets will be accepted on bus 5 and express bus A-40 in the La Presqu’Ile area during the closure.