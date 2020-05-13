MONTREAL -- Quebecers strongly support making masks mandatory in public spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a SOM-Cogeco survey.

The results show that 89 per cent of Quebecers would be on board with the government imposing rules forcing people to wear face masks on public transit. When it comes to wearing them in schools and stores, opinions were split in different regions.

In Montreal, 80 per cent of respondents said the government should force people to wear masks in stores, compared to 67 per cent in Quebec City and 65 per cent in other regions. When it comes to schools, 76 per cent of respondents in Montreal said they were on board, compared to 59 per cent in Quebec City.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Premier François Legault was wearing a mask for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and strongly recommended for Quebecers to do the same.

The survey also revealed that 50 per cent of Montrealers have plans to travel outside their region during the summer. Only 28 per cent of respondents from other Quebec regions said they’d feel comfortable receiving them.

Even though the U.S. border will reopen to tourists in the coming months, just under nine per cent of Quebecers plan to travel to the states in the summer. Almost two-thirds of respondents plan to stay home and do activities in their own regions.

The survey was conducted online between May 11 and May 12 and received responses from 1,100 Francophone Quebecers. The maximum margin of error is 3.8 per cent 19 times out of 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020.