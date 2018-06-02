

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press





Jeisson Vargas scored Montreal's first goal in five games as the Impact defeated the visiting Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday.

Vargas, with his fourth of the year, ended his side's 425-minute scoreless drought with a beautiful curled shot in the 44th minute to snap Montreal's (4-10-0) four-game losing skid.

It was only the second time this year that Houston, the league's second best offence, had been kept of the scoresheet.

The Dynamo (5-5-3), who were coming off a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, rested some tired legs to start the game.

Goal-scoring threats Romell Quioto and Mauro Manotas began the game on the bench. Quioto came in in the 58th minute and Manotas in the 63rd, but neither could salvage a point for the visitors.

With those two players on the bench, Montreal spent less time on its heels than it had over the course of the winless streak. Remi Garde's men controlled possession for large portions of the first half and never really looked threatened.

The Dynamo only took one shot on target, a weak attempt by forward Alberth Elis in the second half, as Evan Bush earned his third clean sheet of the season.

Vargas' goal was worthy of breaking the franchise's longest goalless streak in Major League Soccer.

Jumping on a weak clearance by DaMarcus Beasley, midfielder Samuel Piette found Vargas in tight coverage at the edge of the penalty box. With four orange jerseys converging on him quickly, Vargas took one touch before curling a right-footed strike in the top corner of the net.

It was Montreal's first goal since Ignacio Piatti's 68th-minute strike on May 5 against New England.

Piatti came inches away from breaking the Impact's streak in the first half when his shot from distance rang off the crossbar and landed directly on the goal-line.

The Dynamo fell to 0-6-0 all-time in Montreal. They've been outscored 16-2 in those six losses.

Notes: Attendance at Saputo Stadium was 17,512. Houston and Montreal do not face each other again this season. The Dynamo dropped to 4-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents this year.