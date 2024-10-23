Vaping linked to heart disease, especially in men: McGill study

A new study from McGill University found links between vaping nicotine and cardiovascular disease, especially in men.

The link between vaping and lung disease is straightforward, but researcher and McGill professor Carolyn Baglole said it can also clog arteries. She co-authored two studies recently published on the effects of vaping.

“In our study, we assessed some cardiovascular outcome, namely plaque development which really means atherosclerosis or hardening of the arteries,” she said.

It’s not uncommon to see people vaping, and it starts early for some with long-term consequences like heart disease later in life.

“That can contribute to, for example, a heart attack,” said Baglole.

It also increases chances of strokes.

Both studies suggest illness linked to vaping could disproportionally impact men, though it’s not clear why.

“The short answer is we don't know yet why this is happening predominantly in males versus females,” said Baglole.

One thing that's clear is that vaping is a youth phenomenon, according to Flory Doucas, a spokesperson for the Coalition québécoise pour le contrôle du tabac.

She said vaping is increasing far more rapidly among young people compared to older people. Nonsmokers are also vaping more than smokers.

In a 2022 survey, one in seven Canadians aged 15 to 19 reported vaping in the past month.

In Quebec, almost a quarter of adults 18 to 24 surveyed last year were vaping.

Doucas said that's in large part due to the new generation of nicotine products on the market.

“What we're seeing now is an industry that's making its products highly attractive to youth through flavours, through different characteristics of devices -- they're smaller, they're getting cheaper,” she said.

Baglole said more research is needed on the topic, including how vaping affects different sexes. It’s a crucial task, she said, given the rapidly changing landscape of the e-cigarette market and the addictive nature of vaping.