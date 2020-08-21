MONTREAL -- After seven years in the Vanier district, the gaming room operated by Loto-Quebec will move to Beauport at the end of November 2021.

The publicly-owned company announced its decision on Friday, saying it had taken into account the study carried out by the firm KPMG on the impacts of a move of the gaming establishment in the Quebec region.

The document recommended relocation to "a new corridor reducing the access of vulnerable populations to the site in order to promote better social acceptability and the maintenance of the current gambling services on offer," said Loto-Quebec.

The firm analyzed five criteria: social acceptability, the impact on the Charlevoix region, the economic development of Quebec City, financial considerations and peripheral impacts.

Currently located in the Fleur de Lys shopping center, Loto-Quebec's new gaming establishment will be located in the Mega Centre Beauport - on the outskirts of downtown Quebec City - in the premises of a former Future Shop.

The lease is for five years, and the site will be approximately 30,000 square feet. Loto-Quebec indicated that it is too early to come up with the bill for the move. According to the company, the costs are expected to be similar to the previous move - around $9 million.

In the spring of 2018, the CAQ government proposed a move to the gaming room.

Loto-Quebec has specified that the move will not result in the addition of video lottery terminals in the Vanier sector. The withdrawal of the 335 terminals will be permanent in this sector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020.