Vanier College now offering music lessons as school arts programs dwindle

After McGill University's music conservatory closed last year, Vanier College is now offering music lessons.

They are open to all aspiring musicians, starting at six years old and with a variety of instruments.

"Voice, guitar, bass, people have asked for violin. So whatever people ask for, we've hired several teachers," Dean of Music Alena Perout told CTV News.

She says in recent years, many high schools have chosen to fund STEM programs over the arts, which has resulted in a lack of available lessons.

"More and more high schools were closing their music options," she explained.

The first 10-week session attracted 25 students. That number has doubled for the session starting Jan. 23.

Even if the students don't pursue music as a career, Perout says it's an education in more than just hitting the right notes.

"It teaches kids how to concentrate," she said. "It makes you more organized, and it opens your mind."