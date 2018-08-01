Featured Video
Vanier College hosts Chinese nursing students for intensive course
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 8:38PM EDT
Vanier College is hosting a group of Chinese nursing students, who are participating in an intensive nursing course.
The trip also serves as a cultural experience as most of the students have never left their home country.
