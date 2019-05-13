Featured Video
Vanier College eliminates plastic straws
Plastic straws are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. on Monday, June 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 1:55PM EDT
A CEGEP in Montreal has stopped using plastic straws as part of a movement away from single-use plastic items.
Vanier College's cafeteria and the student-run co-op are now using compostable paper straws.
The move comes as the city of Montreal plans to implement a city-wide ban on takeout plastic and polystyrene containers next year, and after a school petition to stop using plastic straws.
In the past Vanier College has banned the sales of bottled water, created a garden to promote biodiversity, and banned the sale of fried foods and soft drinks.