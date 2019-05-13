

A CEGEP in Montreal has stopped using plastic straws as part of a movement away from single-use plastic items.

Vanier College's cafeteria and the student-run co-op are now using compostable paper straws.

The move comes as the city of Montreal plans to implement a city-wide ban on takeout plastic and polystyrene containers next year, and after a school petition to stop using plastic straws.

In the past Vanier College has banned the sales of bottled water, created a garden to promote biodiversity, and banned the sale of fried foods and soft drinks.