MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Vanier College DG appointed to Secretariat for relations with English-speaking Quebecers

    John McMahon
    Share

    John McMahon, director general of Vanier College, has been appointed the assistant deputy minister for the Secretariat for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.

    McMahon has been the DG at Vanier College since 2016.

    Previously, he was an academic dean at the CEGEP, boasting more than 35 years of experience in education.

    The secretariat falls under the responsibility of Quebec Finance Minister Éric Girard.

    The goal is to make sure that the concerns of English-speaking Quebecers are taken into account when it comes to government decisions.

    McMahon begins his new position starting Sept. 30.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News