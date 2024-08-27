Vanier College DG appointed to Secretariat for relations with English-speaking Quebecers

John McMahon, director general of Vanier College, has been appointed the assistant deputy minister for the Secretariat for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.

McMahon has been the DG at Vanier College since 2016.

Previously, he was an academic dean at the CEGEP, boasting more than 35 years of experience in education.

The secretariat falls under the responsibility of Quebec Finance Minister Éric Girard.

The goal is to make sure that the concerns of English-speaking Quebecers are taken into account when it comes to government decisions.

McMahon begins his new position starting Sept. 30.