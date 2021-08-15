MONTREAL -- A would-be-robber turned vandal was foiled by a store clerk while attempting to hold up a depanneur with a hammer before smashing three windows at a neighbouring cafe next door.

He was arrested shortly after.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, a man tried to hold up Depanneur Lydia on Sherbrooke St. West in Montreal's NDG borough with a hammer, but the store clerk called the Montreal police (SPVM) before he could abscond with any cash.

"The suspect then hit the counter with a blunt object a few times and then fled," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

The 32-year-old man was then caught on video smashing all three front windows of the Croissant Monkland cafe before officers arrested the suspect.

No one was injured.

Cafe owner Eric Combes and his girlfriend Marie Grenier were returning from a holiday in Magog when they got the call from a staff member about the vandalism.

"He was probably pretty angry, so he broke our windows," said Grenier. "He didn't have the intention to get in. He was angry."

Grenier and Combes know that there are risks to running a business, and that incidents like this can happen, but they are frustrated as their insurance only covers for damage over $5,000, and the window bill was estimated to be $4,800.

"The other thing is that by the time we get the windows, it will take a long time, it's over a month," said Grenier. "It's going to take forever. That's the shocking part."

Combes said the act of vandalism comes after two very stressful years where he's had an extremely hard time retaining staff, keeping up with the demands of running a bakery and adapting to the health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a terrible situation for us," said Combes.

Combes added that he is forced to pay premium wages to those that will do the job, while struggling to keep prices for his baked goods down.

Dalhousie University food distribution and policy professor Dr. Sylvain Charlebois said prices for baked goods and coffee will continue to increase due to production, supply chain issues and climate change.

"We were expecting commodity prices to go up, labour costs are going up as well, so we were expecting price increases in that category," said Charlebois. "We were expecting 2021 to be quite challenging for consumers wanting bakery goods like croissants, chocolatines and things like that."