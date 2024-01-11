MONTREAL
    • Van Vlaardingen moves to late news anchor desk; Johnson stays as 5 p.m. anchor

    Maya Johnson and Caroline Van Vlaardingen

    Starting Monday, long-time anchor and reporter Caroline Van Vlaardingen will take over from Maya Johnson as anchor for the CTV News Montreal late newscast at 11:30 p.m.

    Johnson will continue as the host of CTV News Montreal at 5 p.m. and will contribute to the noon and 6 p.m. newscasts.

    Van Vlaardingen moved to Canada from Holland in 1967 and grew up on Montreal's South Shore.

    She has covered a wide array of stories over her decades at CTV and CFCF 12, including the Oka Crisis, Polytechnique massacre and the 9/11 terror attacks.

    Watch CTV News Montreal at 11:30 with Caroline Van Vlaardingen weeknights beginning on Jan. 15.

