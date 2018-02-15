

CTV Montreal





An arsonist destroyed a van parked in a driveway in Montreal North.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday firefighters rushed to a home on Salk Ave. near Henri Bourassa Blvd. after getting a call about a vehicle on fire.

They were able to put out the flames but not before the van was consumed by the fire, and while the flames did damage the house nobody was hurt.

The police department's arson squad examined the scene after firefighters found clues that the fire had been deliberately started. The wreckage of the vehicle was towed to a police lab for further analysis.