Featured Video
Used tire yard goes up in flames in Beauce
A fire in a used tire yard sent plumes of black smoke over part of the Beauce region on Sat., Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo: Pierre and Dominick Rochette)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 3:56PM EST
A fire in a used tire facility sent a massive cloud of black of smoke wafting over a town in Quebec's Beauce region last night.
The fire broke out in the recycling yard at around 10:30 p.m. in Beauceville, about 90 kilometres south of Quebec City.
Some 3,000 cubic metres of tires were consumed by the fire, which continued to burn Sunday morning.
The cause of the fire is unknown but authorities are not ruling out arson.
The province's emergency environment response team was sent to the site, as well as mobile lab that measures atmospheric gas.
No evacuations were ordered but residents were asked to shut off their ventilation systems.
Latest Montreal News
- Policing is a day job, but music a passion for Longueuil's singing cop
- Maxime Bernier says People's Party set up in all 338 ridings ahead of 2019 election
- As archeologists find old secrets in Quebec City, quest for Champlain's tomb continues
- Flu season brings influx of patients to Quebec ERs
- White Christmas? Not so much this year, says meteorologist