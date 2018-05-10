Urgent: Water advisory in downtown Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 6:24PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 10, 2018 6:31PM EDT
There is an urgent water advisory in effect for parts of downtown Montreal.
The City of Montreal is urging people not to consume any water in the area bordered by Bleury St., Côte du Beaver Hall, René-Lévesque Blvd. and Saint-Antoine St. until further notice.
Officials say people shouldn't drink the water, not even boiled, in the area, until further notice. Residents should not take a shower until further notice.
The reason for the advisory in unclear.
