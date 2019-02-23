Featured Video
Urgences-Sante responding to hundreds of more calls this year
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, February 23, 2019 1:31PM EST
Urgences-Sante is still responding to hundreds of calls a day about Montrealers who have slipped on the city’s slippery roads and sidewalks.
The agency says that there have been 260 more calls for falls in 2019, compared to the same period (Jan. 1 - Feb. 23) last year.
Overall there have been 710 calls this year, the most in the past four years.
They attribute the increase to the periods of prolonged cold weather, snow, and freezing rain.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec super nurses now able to diagnose diabetes, asthma, and other conditions
- Attack in Plateau leaves 18-year-old in critical condition
- Urgences-Sante responding to hundreds of more calls this year
- 'It's a catastrophic situation for us:' immigrants argue for injunction against Bill 9
- 17-year-old Laval teen missing