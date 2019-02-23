

CTV Montreal





Urgences-Sante is still responding to hundreds of calls a day about Montrealers who have slipped on the city’s slippery roads and sidewalks.

The agency says that there have been 260 more calls for falls in 2019, compared to the same period (Jan. 1 - Feb. 23) last year.

Overall there have been 710 calls this year, the most in the past four years.

They attribute the increase to the periods of prolonged cold weather, snow, and freezing rain.