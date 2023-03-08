Urgences-sante recognized for efforts to recruit female workers

On the eve of International Women's Day, Urgences-santé received a special honour: Parity Certification.

Awarded by the Women in Governance organization, the certification recognizes businesses and groups for their efforts to recruit women workers and promote gender equality.

While emergency care services are traditionally male-dominated, the Urgences-santé paramedic team now boasts 25 per cent women. In management, the proportion is higher at nearly 30 per cent.

Paramedic Virginie Ares-Trepanier has been one of those workers for 19 years.

When she first started, she says only a handful of women were on the team, but the number "increased in the next few years."

She says sometimes being a woman on the job can be advantageous:

"It happened to me a few times -- someone was a little bit aggressive and because I was a woman they calmed down a little bit faster," she explained.

And other times, people's biases can make things tricky.

"We probably hear more comments from the patients -- 'are you sure you're going to be able to lift me? Are you sure you can do that? Who's going to drive?' Well, it's me."

Paramedic Kyra Rowan says the job can be both physically and mentally taxing, but is nevertheless rewarding.

"I think it's very special to go into somebody's vulnerable space and help them when they're in distress -- it's very unique, this job," she said.

"They see us as heroes, they see us as life-savers. So that, to me, is just very gratifying, and it's very encouraging."

In a press release issued Tuesday, Urgences-santé deputy general manager Roxane Gibeau said the service will "continue to strive to stand as a benchmark for inclusion and representation."