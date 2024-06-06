UQAM's pro-Palestinian encampment to come down Thursday
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camping out at Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) for almost a month say they will be packing up their things on Thursday.
All the same, they insist that the struggle for liberation of the Palestinian people is not over.
Last week, the activists announced their intention to end their encampment “by June 6 at the latest.”
It has been set up in the courtyard of the Complexe des sciences Pierre-Dansereau since May 12.
They say they are satisfied with a resolution adopted by the university's board of directors concerning the situation between the Palestinian people and Israel.
In its resolution, UQAM pledged to “ensure that none of its current or future academic agreements, including those with Israeli universities" conflict with certain principles.
The school also made a firm commitment to peace and respect for international humanitarian law.
The resolution also calls on the Fondation de l'UQAM to have no direct investments that profit from armament.
In a press release issued Thursday morning, the activist group L'Université populaire Al-Aqsa de l'UQAM (UPA-UQAM) said the resolution was “far from satisfactory,” as it did not call for a complete boycott of Israeli universities.
They state, however, that the encampment “made it possible to hold UQAM accountable for its actions by placing it in the spotlight of public opinion.”
“Despite the end of the encampment, we will continue the struggle since we cannot be satisfied with performative declarations giving a misleading image of the university's so-called commitment,” argued Sara Hamadi, a student and camper with UPA-UQAM.
The last activists are expected to leave the camp by Thursday evening as part of a demonstration demanding that the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government abolish the Quebec office in Tel Aviv.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 6, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
How much will it cost Oilers fans to fly to Florida to see the Stanley Cup Final?
If an Oilers fan in Edmonton has the spare time, they can not only potentially witness their hockey heroes win and take a step closer to claiming puck glory, they can brag that they journeyed the longest distance between two NHL markets to do it.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Boeing's space capsule springs more helium leaks on its first test flight with astronauts
Boeing's space capsule developed more leaks during its first test flight with astronauts as it closed in on the International Space Station on Thursday.
Suspect in Long Island’s Gilgo Beach serial killings is charged in the deaths of two more women
The New York architect previously accused of murdering four women and leaving their corpses scattered along a coastal highway was charged Thursday in the deaths of two more women.
Jurors in Hunter Biden's trial hear from the clerk who sold him the gun at the centre of the case
Gordon Cleveland, the former clerk at StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply, on Wednesday told jurors he walked Hunter Biden through a few options before he settled on the US$900 gun and he watched Biden sign the form, which includes a warning about the consequences of submitting false information.
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
When Hitler threatened the world, they enlisted. Today, they have 6 great-grandchildren
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
No deal yet to avoid TTC strike which could start at 2 a.m. tomorrow
With less than 24 hours to go before a possible TTC strike which could shutter transit for millions of riders in Toronto, the chair of the TTC board says there is still no deal with the union which represents the workers.
-
Gardiner travel times up 250 per cent for some vehicles since construction: Analytics firm
Commercial travel times on the Gardiner have increased a whopping 250 per cent during the morning rush hour since the latest round of expressway repairs began two months ago, new fleet tracking data reveal.
Ottawa
-
Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 near Vankleek Hill, Ont. expected to remain closed for several days
Ontario Provincial Police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 will likely be closed for several days near Vankleek Hill, Ont. due to "buckling" on the Aberdeen Road overpass.
-
Ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day to be held in Ottawa today
A wreath laying ceremony will be held at the Cartier Drill Hall on Queen Elizabeth Driveway Wednesday morning to honour and remember Canada's participation in D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
-
1 airlifted to hospital after fiery truck crash on Hwy. 416 in Ottawa
One person was airlifted to hospital after a crash between a construction vehicle and a transport truck on Highway 416 in Ottawa Wednesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia bans cellphones for students in public schools
Nova Scotia is banning cellphone use during class time to keep students focused on learning and support teachers.
-
Community furious about fencing put up by Nova Scotia Power
A trail nestled between the rolling hills along the Gaspereau River in Nova Scotia has been a cherished local treasure for decades, but the community feels its now under threat by a fence.
-
Maritimers could see different kinds of meat, strawberries on shelves this summer
Many Maritimers are getting their barbecues ready for the summer season, but they could be using different kinds of food for their weekend parties and cabin getaways this year.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
Inquest to be held into the death of a Sudbury man who died after interaction with police
An inquest has been scheduled into the death of Steven Thornton, 63, who died in 2018 after an interaction with police in Sudbury and Barrie.
-
Southern Ont. suspects charged with attempted murder in Timmins
Police in southern Ontario have arrested two male suspects wanted for attempted murder in Timmins.
London
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Remembering 'Our London Family' on third anniversary
June 6 marks three years since four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while out for a walk — deliberately struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
-
Man arrested for sexual assault after turning himself in
In February, police said a female went to a business in the area of Hyde Park and Gainsborough roads where she requested services from a licensed service provider.
Kitchener
-
Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Residents injured in Kitchener home invasion, suspects at large: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are looking for three men they say broke into a home, injured three people, and stolen a vehicle.
Windsor
-
Arrests made after February home invasion in Leamington
Two people have been arrested after a February home invasion in Leamington. On Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5:46 p.m., OPP responded to a 911 call for a home invasion at a Talbot Street West.
-
E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures planned for sign installation
The City of Windsor is letting drivers know about some upcoming E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures.
-
Chatham man in critical condition, considered 'victim of violence'
A man remains in critical condition following an incident in a parking lot in Chatham-Kent. Police said shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was in the parking lot area of the Thames Lea Plaza, "With obvious injuries."
Barrie
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Search warrant nets drugs and motorcycle
A search warrant at a home on Shirley Street netted police drugs, cash and more.
-
Name chosen for new Wasaga Beach School
A long-sought after additional school in Wasaga Beach has a new name on the books.
Vancouver
-
D-Day veteran from Abbotsford, B.C., to receive France's highest honour
A British Columbia Second World War veteran who landed at Normandy on D-Day 80 years ago will be presented with France's highest decoration in a ceremony in Vancouver today.
-
Oilers learned from tight second-round series vs. Canucks: Tocchet
Watching the Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference final, Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet couldn't help but think about what could have been.
-
BC SPCA invites animal-lovers to 'lock' themselves in a cage to raise money
The BC SPCA has an invitation for animal-lovers looking to raise money for the charity this month—lock themselves in a kennel with a shelter animal for one hour.
Vancouver Island
-
BC SPCA invites animal-lovers to 'lock' themselves in a cage to raise money
The BC SPCA has an invitation for animal-lovers looking to raise money for the charity this month—lock themselves in a kennel with a shelter animal for one hour.
-
University of Victoria ceases talks with pro-Palestinian protesters, citing harassment, vandalism
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
-
'Is this legal?': Elon Musk questions UBC hiring practices
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
Winnipeg
-
Man killed following officer-involved shooting in Manitoba; RCMP arrest suspect in Saskatchewan
One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan have arrested a third suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
-
Forensic psychiatrist doesn't believe admitted serial killer has schizophrenia
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
-
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
Calgary
-
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
Airdrie RCMP investigate reports of shots fired from vehicle in Windsong
Airdrie RCMP are investigating a shooting in the city's southwest.
-
'A renter's dream': Converted office building providing options for Calgary renters
Calgary’s first office-to-residential building conversion project under the city’s incentive program has opened to residents, providing some more options for renters in the downtown core.
Edmonton
-
'30-year-old in an 80-year-old's body': Edmonton nurse recalls 36-month case of long COVID
Stephanie Kendrick is one of hundreds of thousands of Canadians to contract long COVID, a disease that remains difficult to diagnose and tricky to treat.
-
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
'Everybody's cheering': Why this small Sask. town is throwing its support behind the Edmonton Oilers
A small southern Saskatchewan town has adopted the Edmonton Oilers as its official NHL team during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Imperial is the hometown of Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and a few hundred Edmonton super fans.
Regina
-
LIVE AT 9:00
LIVE AT 9:00 Sask. RCMP to release recommendations made after review of its response to James Smith massacre
Saskatchewan RCMP will be releasing a report from an internal review of its response to the mass stabbings in 2022 in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. on Thursday.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation rejects proposed binding arbitration, declares impasse
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
-
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE AT 9:00
LIVE AT 9:00 Sask. RCMP to release recommendations made after review of its response to James Smith massacre
Saskatchewan RCMP will be releasing a report from an internal review of its response to the mass stabbings in 2022 in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. on Thursday.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation rejects proposed binding arbitration, declares impasse
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
-
'Everybody's cheering': Why this small Sask. town is throwing its support behind the Edmonton Oilers
A small southern Saskatchewan town has adopted the Edmonton Oilers as its official NHL team during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Imperial is the hometown of Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and a few hundred Edmonton super fans.