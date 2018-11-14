Featured Video
UQAM joins movement to allow students to go by their preferred name
The Universite du Quebec a Montreal (UQAM) downtown campus is seen Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 6:24PM EST
A major Quebec university is joining a growing movement toward allowing students to use a name other than their given name on campus.
The Universite du Quebec a Montreal announced this week that its "preferred name" policy will come into effect next semester.
The policy will cover all non-official documents and resources, including student cards, university email addresses and the student directory.
Professors will also address students by their preferred names.
However, their legal first names will continue to appear on official documents such as diplomas, cheques and financial documents.
The school says about 100 online requests have already been made since Monday's announcement -- about half of them from transgender students.
A group that promotes LGBTQ rights at UQAM and that had pushed for the policy change is hailing the announcement as a long-awaited victory.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec court allows class-action lawsuit against McDonald's to proceed
- Montreal details $25M compensation program for merchants affected by construction
- Black man detained by security guard accuses Hudson's Bay of discrimination
- Winter storm predicted to arrive Thursday night
- Ottawa threatens to cut transfer payments over 'two-tier' health care system