UPDATED: Second victim dies in St-Leonard shooting
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 2:01PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 25, 2018 9:16AM EST
Two people were killed by gunfire in St-Leonard on Monday morning.
Police received a call about the shooting a 11:40 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found two victims. One, a 38-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene, while the other, a 41-year-old male, was taken to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries later in the day.
An SPVM spokesperson said both victims were known to police.
A police perimeter was erected in the area.
No arrests have been made.
