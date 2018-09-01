

CTV Montreal





UPDATED: According to Montreal police, Domenico Rosati was found safe on Saturday afternoon.

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help finding an 84-year-old man who’s been missing since Friday morning.

Domenico Rosati was last seen near a school on 9th Ave in Lasalle at 8:30 a.m. Police said his family is worried as Rosati’s health requires him to take medication, which he did not have on him.

Rosati has white skin, stands 5’6 and weighs 200 lbs. He has brown eyes, grey hair and speaks Italian. He was last seen wearing a grey-blue sweater.

He drivers a 2005 Pontiac Pursuit with license plate number P55 AFF.

Police said he is regularly seen at Lasalle’s Bar Riccia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, go to their local police precinct or contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.