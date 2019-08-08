

CTV Montreal staff





UPDATED: Police said Catherine Moskal was found on Friday in good health thanks to a tip from the public.

Montreal police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who’se been missing since Aug. 1.

Catherine Moskal was last seen in the L’Ile-Bizard-Ste-Genevieve borough that day. Police said she might be found in the Montreal North or Laval areas and there was a possible sighting in Laval’s Viau neighbourhood on Aug. 6. Police said they are concerned for her safety due to some of her friends and associates.

Moskal has medium brown hair and brown eyes. She has a Chinese symbol and Orthodox cross tattooed on her wrists and speaks French.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contat Info-Crime Montreal at 615-393-1133 or their website.