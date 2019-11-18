MONTREAL - The entire Blue Line of Montreal's metro is down Monday morning, while service has resumed on part of the Orange Line that had also been closed.

The STM says the presence of smoke is the cause of the shutdown on both lines.

The entire Blue Line, between Snowdon and St-Michel, is expected to be open around 8 a.m.

The STM is offering shuttle-bus service at stations on the Blue Line throughout the shutdown.

Service on the Orange Line, which had been shut down between Cote-Vertu and Lionel-Groulx stations, resumed around 7 a.m.

A source told CTV News that the smoke was due to an overheated tire on a metro car.

Monday marked the third straight weekday with a major service disruption in Montreal's metro. On Thursday, a water main break above Square Victoria-OACI station caused much of the Orange Line to be shut down for several hours. On Friday, service at several stations on the Green Line was shut down in the morning due to an equipment breakdown.

