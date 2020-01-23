UPDATE: Provinicial police find missing 16-year-old girl in Quebec City area
Published Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:39PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 28, 2020 10:17AM EST
(File photo)
MONTREAL -- UPDATE, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 10:15 a.m.: The Surete du Quebec says the girl was found safe in the Quebec City area Monday night.
----
Provincial police have asked for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl last seen in Montreal on Jan. 21.
The girl is from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
She is 5 foot 7, about 145 lbs, has brown hair, green eyes, the Surete du Quebec on Thursday wrote in a press release.
The last time she was seen, she wore a black reversible jacket with a leopard print design and a black dress. She had a large, beige, Michael Kors handbag.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or, anonymously, to call 1 800 659-4264.