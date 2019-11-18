Update, Nov. 19: Laval police say the missing girl was found safe and sound in Montreal on Tuesday.

----

MONTREAL - Laval police are seeking the public's help in finding a 15-year-old Laval girl.

Police say the girl left her family's home on Sunday, saying she was headed to meet a friend. She has not been seen since.

The girl's family has reason to fear for her safety, police say.

Investigators believe she may be in Montreal.

The girl - who went missing for two weeks in February before being found safe and sound - is white and speaks French. She stands five feet three inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

She has brown hair, although she recently shaved her head. She has brown eyes.

The girl has a piercing in her right nostril, and she was wearing black clothes when she left home.

Police are asking anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts to call 911 or Laval police at 450-662-4636 and mention file number LVL 191117-053.