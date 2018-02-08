

CTV Montreal





UPDATE: Louis-Gilles Comeau was found in downtown Montreal in good heaths around 2:30 a.m. Friday. He is in good health.

Our original article follows:

Montreal police are asking for help locating an 89-year-old man with several health issues.

Louis-Gilles Comeau left his home in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

His car, a Hyundai Sonata with the licence place 399 DEG, was spotted at a Verdun gas station at 7:30 p.m.

Comeau likes to shop at Costco and is known to spend many hours there.

He has memory problems, as well as cardiac problems and diabetes.

He stands 1.63 m tall and weighs 76 kg (5'4" 167 lbs), with blue eyes, white skin, and white hair. He speaks French.

Comeau was last seen wearing a coat with a green patch on the right, black pants, a baseball cap, and a watch with a gold and silver strap.

Anyone who has seen Comeau is asked to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.