UPDATE: Laval police say missing teen located in Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 8:39AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:10PM EDT
*UPDATE: Laval police confirmed that Maxime Menard was located in Montreal.*
Laval police are appealing to the public regarding the disappearance of 17-year-old Maxime Menard - a "vulnerable" teen with health issues that require medication.
It is the second time Menard has gone missing this month.
Laval Police say that he was last seen Wednesday evening, and could have travelled to downtown Montreal via public transit.
He is a French-speaking teen who stands 6'1, weighs 205 lbs, and has long blonde hair and blue eyes.
Menard was located by alert citizens in his last disappearances.
Laval Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 450-662-4636, or dial 911.
