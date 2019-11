MONTREAL – Service has resumed on the Montreal Metro's orange line as of 1 p.m. Thursday, confirmed the Société de transport de Montréal (STM). The Square-Victoria-OACI station is still closed to the public.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says workers located the source of a major leak that forced a partial closure of the line, between the Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM stations.

“A lot of water is coming into the station, so what we are trying to do right now is make sure the water doesn’t break our electric system,” Luc Tremblay, Director General of the STM told CTV News earlier on Thursday.

“It’s a very bad time to have a water leak because it’s rush hour, so it’s a very big deal.”

The Montreal fire department says it received a call at 5:45 a.m. about water leaking into a building on Viger Street and Beaver Hall Hill.

The break has been capped and Plante says an extensive clean-up of the Square-Victoria-OACI station is underway.

The Montreal fire department and Montreal Public Works are also onsite.

This is what Square Victoria metro looks like this morning. Crews have to dry everything out before power on tracks can be turned back on @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/y0Gf4gwSAv — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) November 14, 2019

The Ministry of Transport is working to evaluate any potential impacts on the Viger Tunnel.

The STM has added buses to its service to help people get around.