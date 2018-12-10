

A Canadian citizen and his wife who were among those injured in a terrorist attack in the West Bank Sunday night have begun making improvements, but their infant has died.

The drive-by shooting happened in Ofra, a Jewish settlement. Israeli authorities say a suspected Palestinian gunman opened fire on a group of people waiting at a bus stop.

Among the injured were two family members of a prominent Montreal attorney.

Lawyer Jordan Charness says his 21-year-old nephew Amichai Ish-Ran was shot five times and is recovering in hospital. Ish-Ran’s wife Shira, who was 30 weeks pregnant, was also shot, in the abdomen.

Her baby was delivered by emergency caesarian section.

On Wednesday, Charness said that Shira was awake and had spoken to her husband, and the infant died that day.

Five others were also injured in the attack.

“It's very difficult here obviously because we don't have constant updates even though my daughter's at the hospital waiting,” Charness said. “You feel very helpless here to know that your family in Israel can be subject to this kind of terror attack at any time and it actually happened.”

The entire attack was captured on surveillance video, which was being monitored by Amichai Ish-Ran's brother.

"Strangely my other nephew, the one who's injured's younger brother, is in the army and he was at the time in charge of monitoring safety cameras in that area. He saw this terror attack happen and he ordered in the ambulances and the army, and because of his quick actions they got there that quickly and helped save their lives,' said Charness.

Amichai Ish-Ran’s mother, Galila, is a former Montrealer who moved to Israel. Her son is a dual Israeli-Canadian citizen.

On Facebook, another member of the Charness family asked friends and family to pray for the wellbeing of those injured. So did Montreal’s Hebrew Academy, where Galila Ish-Ran attended school.