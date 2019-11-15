MONTREAL – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Friday morning.

The accident happened at 5:50 a.m. on the corner of de Maisonneuve and Decarie Blvds.

The 89-year-old man was rushed to hospital, where he later died, according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

Montreal police had previously stated the collision was between a pedestrian and a Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus, but later clarified the bus was not involved.

The bus's driver, who witnessed the accident, was treated for shock, as was the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian.

"From our first information, it seems the car was facing a green light while crossing the intersection, so it's possible the pedestran tried to cross the street on a red light," said Bergeron, who noted that investigators are still piecing together what happened and how.

This is a developing story that will be updated