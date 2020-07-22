MONTREAL -- UPDATE: Police say the man was found safe near Cornwall, Ont. on Wednesday.

Quebec police are asking for the public's help to find an 86-year-old man from Drummondville who was last seen on July 21 around 11 a.m. on Anemone St.

The man was travelling in his car – a 2009 Pontiac G6 with licence plate number X28 PQM – when he was last seen, and police say they have reason to believe he could be in Drummondville, Sherbrooke, Saint-Hedwidge in Lac-Saint-Jean or Saint-Zotique.

The man’s loved ones are worried about his health and safety.

The man stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 154 lbs and has grey hair and blue eyes. Last time he was seen he was wearing a short-sleeved shirt with squares on it and dark jeans.

Anyone with information on the man is being asked to call 911.