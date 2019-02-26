Featured Video
UPDATE: 12-year-old last seen Monday has been found.
12-year-old Jessica Fleurimond was last seen on Monday Feb. 25, 2019
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 7:25AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 26, 2019 11:06AM EST
UPDATE: Jessica Fleurimond was found on Tuesday in good health.
Our original article follows:
Montreal police want the public to help them search for a 12-year-old girl.
Jessica Fleurimond vanished on Monday Feb. 25, 2019.
She was last seen after school in Montreal North, and her family reported her disappearance to police around 10:30 p.m.
Jessica stands 1.72 m and weighs 68 kg (5'8", 150 lbs). She has black hair, brown skin, black eyes, and speaks French.
She was last seen wearing a black parka with a hood, and her school uniform: a pale blue polo shirt and navy blue pants.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.
Latest Montreal News
- Liberals retake Outremont with by-election victory; Singh wins in Burnaby South
- Quebec to deliver budget in March
- Quebec immigration applicants get reprieve as judge approves injunction
- As city scrambles on icy roads, scientist warns of new normal for Montreal winters
- UPDATE: 12-year-old last seen Monday has been found.