

The Canadian Press





Quebec's anti-corruption unit is denying a media report suggesting its case targeting ex-Liberal party fundraisers is being delayed by Crown prosecutors.

Le Journal de Montreal is reporting today that sources told the newspaper investigators at the anti-corruption unit are frustrated by what they claim is a lack of support from the Crown.

Radio-Canada reported in November 2016 that three Quebec Liberal fundraisers and the former head of a provincial real-estate agency received a total of $2 million from alleged kickbacks for contracts related to government buildings.

Le Journal says the anti-corruption unit was planning on arresting people on three separate occasions in connection with the alleged fraud and that its investigators are openly complaining about lack of help from the Crown.

So far no one has been arrested in this investigation, dubbed "Justesse."

The anti-corruption unit says the case remains with investigators because police are still looking into additional evidence.