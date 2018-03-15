Following years of allegations of corruption and several investigative raids, UPAC has arrested a former mayor of Terrebonne.

The province's anti-corruption squad arrested Jean-Marc Robitaille and four other people: Robitaille's former chief of staff Daniel Belec, Jean Leroux, former city of Terrebonne General Manager Luc Papillon, and Normand Trudel.

All five are accused of corruption in municipal affairs and of breach of trust in connection with an alleged system of contract sharing that was intended to favour engineering firms and some entrepreneurs between 2001 and 2012.

According to UPAC, evidence shows that Robitaille and others received significant personal benefits in exchange for, among other things, a change of zoning or privileged information in the context of a call for tenders. the city.

Papillon was under suspicion as far back as 2011, when a QMI Agency investigation showed city staff were using expense accounts to pay for underwear, among other things.

Leroux was arrested and charged in 2012 for an alleged collusion scheme in Mascouche, but charges against him were dropped in 2015, while Trudel, a contractor also arrested in 2012, pleaded guilty in 2017 to his role in that scheme.

At Charbonneau Commission hearings in 2014, Robitaille admitted lying about his ties to Tony Accurso, a construction magnate who is facing multiple charges of fraud and corruption. UPAC first raided Terrebonne City Hall in July 2016, and Robitaille resigned his post as mayor in November of that year.