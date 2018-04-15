Up to 20 mm of freezing rain forecasted as Montreal prepares for bad case of the Mondays
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 11:25AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 15, 2018 11:45AM EDT
Montreal, prepare for a bad case of the Mondays, as Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for the area on Sunday.
Snow and ice pellets are forecasted to begin falling on the southern portion of Quebec on Sunday evening. Between 10 and 20 millimetres of freezing precipitation expected to fall by Monday evening.
Environment Canada warned that the rush hour commute on Monday morning could be hazardous, with slippery roads, highways and sidewalks, as well as possible falling tree branches.
The freezing rain comes along with an early Spring cold snap, with temperatures topping out at -4 Celsius on Sunday and -1 on Monday.
Things will heat up on Tuesday, with a high of 6 Celsius, but rain is expected to fall until the sun comes out on Saturday.
In Ontario, more than 15,000 Hydro One customers are without power as of Sunday morning due to freezing rain.
