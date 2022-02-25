Shovels, scrapers and snowboots will be trending in the Greater Montreal Area into Friday night as a good dump of snow is accumulating on the streets and fields in the area.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning for the islands of Montreal and Laval along with the Vaudreuil, Valleyfield-Beauharnois, Vercheres-Beloeil, Mont-Orford-Lake Memphremagog and Sherbrooke areas.

Around 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected Friday and it will stop falling in the evening.

"Additionally, northeast winds combined with the snow may produce blowing snow and cause locally reduced visibilities," ECCC said.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Skies are forecast to clear overnight, and it is set to be sunny, windy and cold on Saturday.

Snow may return on Sunday, according to ECCC.