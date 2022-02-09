An unvaccinated father will once again be able to see his child in person, after the Superior Court lifted the suspension of his access that had been issued last December.

The Superior Court made this decision by stating that the epidemiological circumstances had changed since the suspension of his access on Dec. 23.

The child has now been attending school for several weeks and the Quebec government has just presented a decontamination schedule, the court said.

The child is vaccinated, but the father is not and does not plan to change that.

The mother has a spouse and two other young children who do not yet have access to the vaccine, given their age. She was concerned that lifting the father's access suspension would be detrimental to her family's health and family organization.

But the Superior Court decided to lift the suspension of the father's parenting time with the child. He will be able to see him from Feb. 10 after school until Feb. 13 at 7 p.m., then on spring break, and then according to the allocation that was approved in 2020.

The court order is valid until April 8, when the case will run its course.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 9, 2022.