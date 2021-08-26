MONTREAL -- An unvaccinated nurse working in the Emergency Room at the Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe Claire has tested positive for COVID-19, and a patient with whom she had contact has developed symptoms of the virus.

“The nurse was not vaccinated, but was observing screening three times a week,” says Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

The CIUSSS is currently investigating whether an epidemiological link exists between the nurse’s case of COVID-19 and her patient’s symptoms.

“It should be noted that the nurse was wearing a mask at all times,” says Bergeron-Gamache.

The news follows Quebec’s announcement that health-care workers will be required to receive mandatory vaccinations beginning in mid October.

Health Minister Christian Dubé defended the decision to a parliamentary committee Aug. 26, on the same day the case of COVID-19 at Lakeshore was reported.