Unusual items left in Quebec Ubers: A sword, dentures and part of a shower head

If you're missing a sword or your cat's medication, you might want to give your last Uber driver a call.

According to a lost-and-found record by the ride-sharing company, Montrealers are more likely than anyone else in the province to leave items behind in their Ubers.

The company points out that items left behind include the usual wallets and cell phones, but there are also a few more unique objects...like a sword, hair extensions, a Tomorrowland flag and part of a shower head.

IN PHOTOS: The weirdest items Quebecers have left in Ubers

Other cities that top the list of most likely to forget an item in an Uber include Quebec City, Gatineau, Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivières.

Uber notes the date Quebecers are most likely to leave stuff behind is Jan. 1 at 9 p.m.