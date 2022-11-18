'Unprecedented situation': Shared rooms at the Montreal Children's Hospital ICU as infections surge
Nearly half of the intensive care rooms at the Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) have been rearranged to accommodate two patients simultaneously as the unit battles a surge in severe cases.
Five of the 12 intensive care unit (ICU) rooms are prepped to double up, MCH spokesperson Christine Bouthillier confirmed Friday morning.
She noted that so far, only one room is actually occupied by two children, but the rest are standing by should the need arise.
Bouthillier said the arrangement is a response to "exceptional" circumstances.
"Even before the hospital was built, it was planned that the intensive care rooms would be set up to accommodate two patients per room in case of exceptional demand for services, such as during a pandemic," she said.
Hospitals across the province are burdened by a trio of infections leading to more trips to the emergency room and, ultimately, the ICU: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children.
At a press conference earlier this week, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said that while flu cases are stable, they're expected to rise.
Meanwhile, cases of RSV have shot up, clogging up pediatric emergency rooms.
According to Bouthillier, the hospital will only pair up patients under specific circumstances.
"These changes were made following a specific protocol, particularly in terms of infection prevention and control. For example, both patients must have the same virus and not be intubated."
The protocol has an indefinite timeline, she added.
"This situation is completely unprecedented. It is therefore difficult to predict how long it will last."
Dube has strongly recommended masks be worn in busy public places to combat the "spicy cocktail" of infections currently circulating, but did not make it mandatory.
