Transport Quebec is calling the road closures unprecedented – and they all start as of midnight.

Crews will start taking down the old Highway 15 north, the highest part of the Turcot Interchange and the most complex demolition of the construction project.

Drivers heading west on the Ville-Marie Expressway won't be able to access Highway 20 until Tuesday morning.

Drivers heading east on Highway 20 won’t be able to reach downtown until Tuesday morning.

Drivers heading from the South Shore or Verdun north along Highway 15 won’t be able to access the Decarie Expressway between Friday at midnight and Monday morning.





The bottom line? Stay away, says Transport Quebec.

“We invite people to use public transit and also if it's possible, don’t come in the area of the Turcot Interchange. Work from home if it's possible,” said Martin Girard of Transport Quebec.

Girard is warning that if drivers don't change their habits, they could be sitting in up to 10 kilometres of traffic.

If you’re forced to travel through the area, do it by train.

“It will be free on both train lines, on Vaudreuil-Hudson and also the one on Candiac,” said Girard.

There will be additional trains on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line during rush hour until Monday night.

Drivers can park at Les Jardins Dorval parking lot and walk over to the train station.

It might be inconvenient, but it’s unavoidable, said Girard.

“We need to close the Highway 20 for safety reasons. We cannot allow cars to drive in this area while they are dismantling the structure,” he said.

For those heading to Trudeau Airport, plan ahead. The airport is providing free shuttles from Dorval train station to accommodate drivers.

While this is the only scheduled weekday closure for the duration of the project, weekend closures will continue until work is complete – planned for the end of 2020.