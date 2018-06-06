Unlimited strike among daycare workers begins Wednesday
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 11:29AM EDT
Employees at 57 early childhood centers in Montreal and Laval kicked off an unlimited strike this morning.
A tentative offer was presented to the union on Monday by employers in an attempt to suspend - or prevent - the strike, but the union maintains that there has been no significant progress in their negociations.
The strike will go on as negociations continue between the workers and employers.
More to come.
