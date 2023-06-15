University students who spent less time on social media have better mental health, study

Before the study began, subjects spent an average of nearly three hours and thirty minutes on social networks each day, mainly Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. TikTok was the most popular application, with an average usage of 95 minutes per day. (AP Photo, File) The Associated Press Before the study began, subjects spent an average of nearly three hours and thirty minutes on social networks each day, mainly Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. TikTok was the most popular application, with an average usage of 95 minutes per day. (AP Photo, File) The Associated Press

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know

More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon