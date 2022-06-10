University student drowned in Quebec City river along with friend who tried to save her

The body of a Laval University student who drowned after falling into the Saint-Charles River in Quebec City late last month has been identified.

Marielle Christelle Kouassi, 22, was with a group of friends at the edge of the river during the afternoon on May 29 when she accidentally slipped. She had been missing for two weeks until police divers with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) found her body on Thursday.

On the day of the tragedy her friend, 28-year-old Kevin Timneu Fezeu, jumped into the water to try to save her but didn't make it back. His body was found June 1 near the bridge on Père-Lelièvre Boulevard.

Police deployed a canine unit, divers, and a SQ helicopter in their days-long search for the victims, who were both students at Laval University.

The coroner's office said an investigation is underway to shed light on the circumstances of the two deaths.

With files from Noovo Info