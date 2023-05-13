Unions will demonstrate at Legault's CAQ convention on Saturday

Public sector unions will disrupt François Legault's Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) convention Saturday in Sherbrooke.

The unions, which have formed a common front, deplore the slow pace of current negotiations and reject the employers' offers.

The four organizations, FTQ, CSN, CSQ and APTS, intend to make themselves heard by the hundreds of CAQ delegates who will be gathered at the Centre de foires with their leader and elected government officials.

The collective agreements of the 600,000 government employees expired on March 31.

Quebec has so far offered 9 per cent wage increases over five years, plus a lump sum of $1,000 and an amount equivalent to 2.5 per cent reserved for "government priorities." Quebec says it's offering up to 13 per cent over five years.

The common front is demanding either a $100 per week increase or the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 2 per cent for the first year of the contracts -- whichever is better for workers -- followed by CPI plus 3 per cent for the second year and CPI plus 4 per cent for the third.

The unions feel they've wasted time with the discussion forums that the government set up in parallel with the table negotiations, claiming the negotiation meetings are too far apart.

The wage issue remains the main dispute, however.

The government also wants to extend the work week for many healthcare workers. In some cases, they would go from 37.5 to 40 hours, and in others, from 35 to 37.5 hours.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) did not join the common front, although it too feels that the negotiations are not making much progress.

Also apart from the common front, the Syndicat de la fonction publique du Québec (SFPQ) and the Syndicat des professionnels du gouvernement du Québec (SPGQ) have demands concerning telework.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 12, 2023.