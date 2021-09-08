MONTREAL -- The CSN union is amping up its pressure tactics over the next few days in some 20 Quebec hotels where its affiliated unions are still in negotiations.

The union is planning a simultaneous strike day on Sept. 17. This will be the first joint strike in the coordinated hotel bargaining process.

Further disruptive actions are planned in the near future. Already, two unions have taken unlimited general strike action in recent days, at the DoubleTree in Montreal and the Hilton Quebec.

An agreement in principle was reached last Thursday at the Hilton Laval and, according to the CSN, it points to a series of settlements on the same basis in the hotel sector.

The CSN believes that employees at other hotels deserve no less than the four-year agreement already reached.

The union points out that many unions have strike mandates in their pockets that could jeopardize the hoteliers' capacity to welcome guests if no settlement is reached in the next few days.

With the reopening of Canada's borders to international travellers on Monday, international tourism is expected to recover in September and October.

CSN treasurer and tourism sector head Michel Valiquette sees an impasse at certain negotiating tables.

He said that the latest agreements provide for an 8 per cent wage increase over four years, but that many employers are testing the resolve of union members in order to impose rollbacks in working conditions.

Valiquette said he has seen the use of scabs in some locations and other stall tactics to hinder negotiations.

Valiquette noted that many hoteliers have publicly lamented the shortage of skilled and experienced workers in the sector. He urged them to understand that these employees are a scarce commodity and that improving working conditions is the only way to keep them.

The 26 hotel unions affiliated with the CSN have more than 2,500 members.